Daylight Saving Time Starts Tonight, The Clock Is One Hour Ahead

Due to the summers, the morning time is darker but the evening is more light. Daylight Saving Time was originally conceived to allow people to make more use of daylight. This can save on electric lighting. Opponents suspect that and many say they are physically disturbed by the change in time: it disrupts the biological clock.

heated discussion

There has been a heated discussion over the years about the end of summer and winter time.

In 2018, the European Commission proposed abolishing daylight saving time, and a year later the European Parliament also voted to end the resistance-the-clock tradition. Then silence fell. Ultimately, it is ultimately up to the member states in the European Council themselves. It was never on the agenda there.