Days before Easter, Kinder chocolates are withdrawn from sale due to dozens of salmonella cases in Europe

slave first traditional festival of easter with chocolate shared at the family table, they found Several dozen cases of salmonella infection in Europe and suspected to be from products of chocolate baby made in belgium, so withdrawn from sale.

Manufacturer Ferrero was the one that withdrew from the market sweets produced at Arlon facilities to be sold in France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Germany and Sweden, today indicated. AFP.

