DAZN denies involvement in European soccer Super League

Sunday was a giant day on the planet of soccer, with varied stories that threatened to upend the complete sport as we all know it.

That’s in some way not hyperbole. As many as fifteen prime European golf equipment signed on for a brand new breakaway Tremendous League. In the event that they succeed of their secession, it’s not a stretch to say that each rights deal for prime membership soccer and prime worldwide competitions would should be redone.

The Tremendous League introduced pic.twitter.com/nAooYowBZ3 – Rob Harris (@RobHarris) April 18, 2021

And, clearly, an unique league that includes the highest 15-20ish groups in all of Europe might command prime charges from a rights accomplice, along with doubtlessly devaluing different offers (together with maybe the Champions League and even the World Cup, ought to FIFA stick to their preliminary risk that Tremendous League gamers could also be banned from worldwide competitors.)

Preliminary stories, although, had one particular community/streaming service poised to prosper: DAZN, which was named as having a possible stake within the Tremendous League.

Monday introduced a denial, nevertheless, through Deadline’s Andreas Wiseman:

A report in Italy’s revered sports activities newspaper Corriere dello Sport as we speak claimed that sports activities streaming service DAZN, which is owned by billionaire Len Blavatnik’s Entry Industries, has been engaged on the formation of the league. The Italian paper claimed the streamer is keen to pay $3.5BN for the TV rights to the European SuperLeague if it goes forward. Nonetheless, in a press release to us, DAZN firmly rejected the report: “In relation to a report by Corriere dello Sport as we speak, this and associated stories are false. Neither DAZN nor Mr. Blavatnik are in any approach concerned or concerned with getting into into discussions concerning the institution of a Tremendous League and no conversations have taken place,” the streamer stated.

How severely ought to we take this denial? That’s at all times a troublesome name. Contemplating the immense backlash to the announcement, it’s attainable DAZN is taking a step again to see how issues play out. The golf equipment concerned are about to enter into, at greatest, a prolonged negotiation course of with the game’s governing our bodies. It would embody varied lawsuits from each side.

If DAZN actually does have the within monitor to an possession stake and subsequently unique rights, they don’t have to get out in entrance of issues. They’ll afford to attend on the sidelines and hope that both it occurs and DAZN finally ends up proudly owning rights to the largest league on the planet’s largest sport, or if issues disintegrate in negotiations they’re not connected to it.

Alternatively, possibly they actually aren’t concerned at this level! That’s not not possible! However as they’re within the reside rights enterprise, it might be malpractice on their half to not push for rights to a possible Tremendous League, regardless of how damaging it would find yourself being to the world of soccer.

[Deadline]