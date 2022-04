11:34 PM, 07-Apr-2022

Super Giants hai hum. Jalwa hai yahan humaara!

In the 15th match of IPL 2022, Lucknow Super Giants defeated Delhi Capitals by six wickets. KL Rahul led Lucknow chased down Delhi’s target of 150 for the loss of four wickets. Quinton de Kock scored 80 runs for Lucknow.