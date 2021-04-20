LATEST

DC vs MI: Amit Mishra created history, became the first Indian bowler to do so in IPL

Avatar
By
Posted on
DA Image

Within the thirteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians are dealing with Delhi Capitals. Batting first after successful the toss, Mumbai have scored 137 runs dropping 9 wickets in 20 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma performed an excellent innings of 44 runs for the staff. On the identical time, Amit Mishra, enjoying his first match of this season for Delhi, saved the Mumbai bowlers on their balls and took 4 wickets for simply 24 runs in 4 overs. Amit Mishra has additionally named a giant IPL document with it.

Jadeja celebrates in a novel approach by taking fourth catch within the match, VIDEO viral

Amit Mishra took 4 wickets in an inning for the fourth time in IPL historical past and he grew to become the primary Indian bowler to take action. The document of taking essentially the most 4 wickets within the IPL is within the identify of Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Sunil Narine, who has accomplished this feat 6 instances. Like Sunil, Lasith Malinga can be on this checklist and he has additionally taken 4 wickets in an innings 6 instances. Amit Mishra took the massive wickets of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Ishaan Kishan.

Akash chooses Delhi-Mumbai enjoying XI, know who did it out

It’s the greatest spell of any bowler within the Delhi Capitals enjoying towards Mumbai within the IPL. Amit took his first wicket of the match as Rohit Sharma, after which he confirmed the trail of the pavilion to Hardik Pandya with out opening the account. After this, Kieron Pollard didn’t give any probability to be set and adopted him on a rating of simply 2 runs. Ishaan Kishan grew to become the fourth sufferer of Amit Mishra making an attempt to form Mumbai’s innings.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family - Tech Kashif
40
ENTERTAINMENT

Tanuja, Kajol, Rani Mukerji And 4 Generations Of Mukherjee-Samarth Family – Tech TMT
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
36
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
35
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
33
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.
DA Image DA Image
32
ENTERTAINMENT

Kangana Ranaut’s tweet for Karthik Aryan, wrote- ‘My request to Papa Joe and Nepo Gang is ..
The Internet of things The Internet of things
32
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
30
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
30
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
29
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top