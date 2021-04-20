DC vs MI: Amit Mishra created history, became the first Indian bowler to do so in IPL

Within the thirteenth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Mumbai Indians are dealing with Delhi Capitals. Batting first after successful the toss, Mumbai have scored 137 runs dropping 9 wickets in 20 overs. Captain Rohit Sharma performed an excellent innings of 44 runs for the staff. On the identical time, Amit Mishra, enjoying his first match of this season for Delhi, saved the Mumbai bowlers on their balls and took 4 wickets for simply 24 runs in 4 overs. Amit Mishra has additionally named a giant IPL document with it.

Jadeja celebrates in a novel approach by taking fourth catch within the match, VIDEO viral

Amit Mishra took 4 wickets in an inning for the fourth time in IPL historical past and he grew to become the primary Indian bowler to take action. The document of taking essentially the most 4 wickets within the IPL is within the identify of Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Sunil Narine, who has accomplished this feat 6 instances. Like Sunil, Lasith Malinga can be on this checklist and he has additionally taken 4 wickets in an innings 6 instances. Amit Mishra took the massive wickets of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Ishaan Kishan.

Akash chooses Delhi-Mumbai enjoying XI, know who did it out

It’s the greatest spell of any bowler within the Delhi Capitals enjoying towards Mumbai within the IPL. Amit took his first wicket of the match as Rohit Sharma, after which he confirmed the trail of the pavilion to Hardik Pandya with out opening the account. After this, Kieron Pollard didn’t give any probability to be set and adopted him on a rating of simply 2 runs. Ishaan Kishan grew to become the fourth sufferer of Amit Mishra making an attempt to form Mumbai’s innings.