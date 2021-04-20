ENTERTAINMENT

DC vs MI Live Score Today's Match Indian Premier League 2020-21 Delhi Capital vs Mumbai Indians Scorecard

The upcoming face-off between the super groups “Delhi Capital (DC)” VS “Mumbai Indians (MI)”. The match will go to happen on April twentieth, 2021 in MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Effectively, it’s but to be confirmed when the need match going to be air.

DC vs MI Reside Rating

DC vs MI Match Particulars

  • Groups: “Delhi Capital (DC)” VS “Mumbai Indians (MI)”
  • League: Indian Premier League 2020-21
  • Date: April twentieth, 2021
  • Time: 07:30 PM
  • Day: Tuesday
  • Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

“Delhi Capital (DC)” dream 11 match preview:-

Delhi Capitals performed many matches through which they’d received their opponent group. This group has made its identify within the league as one of many strongest groups.

“Mumbai Indians (MI)” dream 11 match preview:-

Mumbai Indians performed two matches towards Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in these matches they defeated each the groups and registered their identify on the profitable listing twice.

“Delhi Capital (DC)” Playing11:-

  1. S. Dhawan
  2. P. Shaw
  3. S. Smith
  4. R. Pant ( W&C )
  5. Mr. Stoinis
  6. L. Yadav
  7. A. Nortje
  8. R. Ashwin
  9. Ok. Rabada
  10. I.Sharma
  11. A. Mishra

“Mumbai Indians (MI)” Playing11:-

  1. R. Sharma (C)
  2. Q de Kock
  3. I Kishan
  4. S yadav
  5. H Pandya
  6. Ok Pollard
  7. Ok Pandya
  8. R Chahar
  9. A Milne
  10. J Bumrah
  11. T Boult

“Delhi Capital (DC)” VS “Mumbai Indians (MI)” climate report:-

The wheater in Chennai will stay within the favour of the match. The temperature of Chennai will probably be 35 and there’s a low likelihood of precipitation whereas clods aren’t clear. Humidity is anticipated to be 11.

“Delhi Capital (DC)” VS “Mumbai Indians (MI)” match prediction of dream 11 groups:-

Each the groups have been carried out a great job of their final matches and are curiously ready for tonight’s match to register to win at their identify. The gamers of the groups have been carried out an unimaginable job additionally practiced rather a lot so thet they’ll save their spot for the finale. Effectively, groups are prepared for the face-off as they eagerly wish to win. Mumbai Indian has robust probabilities to win the sport tonight. Effectively, these are simply the prediction. The actual recreation may be change.

