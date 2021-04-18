DC vs PBKS: Kings Punjab celebrated KL Rahul’s birthday before the match started, watch video

Within the eleventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, the Delhi Capitals face the Punjab Kings. The match is being performed on the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai. Rishabh Pant, captain of Delhi Capitals, has determined to bowl first after profitable the toss. It is a particular match for Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul. At this time is KL Rahul’s birthday. KL Rahul celebrated the birthday by reducing the cake simply earlier than the match. Punjab Kings shared a video of this on Twitter.

On this video, KL Rahul is seen reducing the cake and his fellow gamers are seen feeding him cake. Speaking about at present’s match, two modifications have been made within the Delhi workforce. Lukman Meriwala and Steve Smith have been included within the squad instead of Ajinkya Rahane and Tom Curren. On the identical time, Punjab has made a change within the workforce. Jalaj Saxena has been given the possibility to switch Murugan Ashwin.

Each groups have misplaced their respective matches. Delhi workforce was defeated by Rajasthan Royals, whereas Punjab misplaced to Chennai. 26 matches have been performed in IPL between Delhi and Punjab groups. Of those, 15 matches have been received by Punjab Kings, whereas Delhi Capitals have received 11 matches. Speaking concerning the final 5 matches, Punjab has an higher hand. Three of the final 5 matches have been received by the Punjab workforce.