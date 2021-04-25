DC vs SRH: Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Super Over of IPL 2021, Akshar Patel and Prithvi Shaw are the heroes of victory

Within the twentieth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, Delhi Capitals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in a Tremendous Over match. Batting first after profitable the toss, Delhi scored 159 runs dropping 4 wickets. For the group, Prithvi Shaw scored 53 and captain Rishabh Pant scored 37 runs. In bowling, Siddharth Name from Hyderabad took two wickets. Chasing a goal of 160 runs, regardless of the unbeaten 66 runs by Kane Williamson, Hyderabad’s group might solely handle 159 runs on the lack of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Avesh Khan took three and Akshar Patel took two wickets. That is Delhi’s third consecutive win.

Chasing a goal of 160 runs, Hyderabad didn’t begin properly and within the fourth over, David Warner (6) returned to the pavilion within the runout on account of a tie-up with Johnny Bairstow. After this, Ken Willisman and Bairstow added 28 runs, however Avesh Khan caught the damaging wanting Johnny Bairstow by the hands of Dhawan to finish his 38-run innings. Virat Singh (4) and Kedar Jadhav (9) couldn’t present something particular with the bat. Abhishek Sharma (9) and Rashid Khan (0) had been run by Akshar Patel for 2 consecutive balls. Vijay Shankar (8) additionally didn’t play Williamson and was clear bowled by Avesh Khan. Taking part in his first match of the IPL, Jagdish Suchit then placed on sturdy photographs and stored Hyderabad alive within the match with two fours within the nineteenth over. He additionally scored a superb six within the twentieth over, which enabled the Hyderabad group to tie the sport.

Batting first after profitable the toss, Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan (28) gave Delhi a bang and added 81 runs in simply 10.2 overs for the primary wicket. Rashid Khan bowed cleanly to Dhawan and confirmed the trail to the pavilion. Shaw was unfortunate and was runout, scoring 53 runs. Captain Rishabh Pant promoted himself and landed at quantity three. After Dhawan-Shaw’s dismissal, Pant, together with Steve Smith (34), added 58 runs for the third wicket to place the group in a robust place. Pant grew to become the sufferer of Siddharth’s name within the nineteenth over of the innings. Shimron Hetmyer couldn’t do something particular and was dismissed for 1 run.