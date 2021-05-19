DCGI approves trial of children’s corona vaccine to begin within 10 days

New Delhi: NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul on Tuesday gave a big report on the corona vaccine for children amidst the havoc of Corona. Dr. VK Paul said, “The Drug Controller General of India has got the approval for the clinical trial of vaccine on children between 2 and 18 years old. I have been told that the trial will begin in 10 to 12 days.

Further, NITI Aayog member Dr. VK Paul said that we will examine DRDO’s medicine for treatment of corona in the National Task Force and decide to include the corona treatment protocol. The Drug Controller General of India has allowed its emergency use.

Talking to reporters in New Delhi on Tuesday, Joint Secretary of the Health Ministry Luv Agarwal said that more than 1,00,000 active cases have come down in just 8 states. States with active cases between 50,000–1,00,000 have become 10. There are less than 50,000 active cases in Delhi. There are 18 states with less than 50,000 active cases. There are 22 states where positivity is more than 15%. There are 13 states with 5% –15% positivity. The state has less than 5 percent positive. Weekly positivity in Delhi has come down from 25 per cent to 13.6 per cent.