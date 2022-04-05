DCU late student Red G Murphy. ready to monitor

DCU’s college community will pay tribute this evening to alumnus and GAA star Red Ogg Murphy, who died suddenly last week.

There will be a Jagran at St. Patrick’s Campus today at 7 pm.

A talented footballer, Red Og played for the DCU in addition to his partnerships with Sligo and Curry GAA.

DCU’s student union said: “DCUSU is deeply saddened by the loss of DCU student Red Og Murphy on Friday, April 1.

“The thoughts and prayers of the student body go out to his family, friends, teammates and classmates.

“We will organize an awareness campaign to honor Red Ogg with a balloon display on the lawn on the St. Pat’s campus, all students are welcome.

“We will also make arrangements for transportation for the last rites once the details are released. if you are interested in…