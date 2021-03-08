DDA draw result 2021 | DDA Housing Scheme Draw Lottery / Winner List in DDA

Complete details of DDA draw result, check DDA winner names in Housing Scheme Lottery Winner List PDF, DDA. After much delay, DDA announced DDA draw result On 05 March 2021. Delhi Development Department has received 26,365 applications for various private schemes such as DDA, MIG, HIG, LIG ​​and Janta Flats. In any case, most applications came for HIG and MIG pads. In areas such as Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, and Mangalpuri under DDA Housing Scheme draw.

The draw is normal on 05 March 2021, yet there is no rights update from the DDA. Subsequently, all interested candidates are encouraged to remain somewhat consistent and continue to check this page for the most recent data. This article depicts DDA Housing Scheme Draw Results, DDA Housing Scheme lottery winners list pdf, live streaming (webcast direct connection), nomination fee for pad, winning name for correct entry.

DDA draw result 2021

The DDA housing scheme draw depends on an arbitrary numbering process. If effective, all candidates will receive an email and SMS informing them of the result of the draw. The center of attraction was to be at the DDA headquarters, Vikas Sadan. Interestingly, DDA will do live ‘webcasting’ on the internet and there will be a finished draw with a dedicated URL for the equivalent.

Interested candidates can visit the authority’s site dda.org and check DDA Housing Scheme Lottery Winners List On the Internet. Modernization of the part of the pad depends on the draw irregular number display process. The DDA draw result consists of three stages, to be specific, randomization of applicants and flats, taking lucky numbers and finally mapping applicants and flats.

Key Features of DDA Housing Scheme

Name of scheme DDA Housing Scheme Launched by Delhi Development Authority State Delhi The beneficiaries People of the state registration process Online offline an objective Providing homes at a cheaper rate category Government of Delhi The plans official website www.dda.org.in/

Randomization of candidates and flats

Application records and flats are added aimlessly at every level by adding random numbers and every level ANS arranges indiscriminate numbers. Random Candidate records and randomized pads are printed on paper. The printed type of random candidates ‘records is known as the candidates’ cross-reference and similarly the printed type of randomized pads is known as the cross-reference of the pads. These cross references for candidates and PADs are determined under the watchful eye of the prescribed authority to see that all candidates and PADs have been suitably reshuffled / randomized. While agreeing to them, the adjudicators introduced themselves on these records.

Picking lucky number

Cases with a volume of 0 to 9 coins in each container are used for this reason, one case for each digit is set under a static gaze of adjudicators that deploy the candidates and the starting pad. It is approached to choose where to start the reference part measurement by the PC. The starting position for candidates is called LUCKY number for candidates and the starting position for PAD is called LUCKY NUMBER of FLATS. The amount of boxes to be kept depends on the absolute number of candidates and the total number of pads to be allocated.

Candidates and Pads / Designation Measurements Scheme

The lucky number of candidates and pads selected by the officials appointed by the talks are written on paper and endorsed by advertisers. As a result, lucky amounts of candidates and pads are taken into account in PCs and PCs plan and distribute candidates and pads starting from positions dependent on the candidates’ scheme. Reservation of various organized classifications. While making the allotment, the truly spoiled people are given pads before their scheduled reservation, as they must be given a ground floor. Reservation is given locally to each class. Booking of PH, SC, ST, pre-administration men (ex), war widows and so forth is placed according to their supported amount.

DDA draw result registration fee

For DDA draw registration you have to pay the following fees.

Type of flat Registration fee Janta Flat Rs 10,000 1 bhk Rs 15,000 EWS Rs 25,000 The league Rs 100,000 me Rs 200,000 Hig Rs 200,000

Procedure for checking DDA draw result in live streaming

You can watch the DDA draw result in live streaming through the steps given below:

First of all, you have to go official website Of Delhi Development Authority (DDA). After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

Here on this page you can see the login form, where you will have to enter your user name / application ID or password.

Now press the login button and you will redirect to the live result list page.

Here on this page you can find your name in the list.

DDA housing scheme lottery winners list download process

You can download the DDA Housing Scheme lottery winners list by following the procedure given below:

First of all, you have to go official website Of Delhi Development Authority (DDA). After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you.

Of Delhi Development Authority (DDA). After this, the homepage of the website will open in front of you. On the homepage of the website, you have to click on the option of “ Dda lottery winner pdf list 2021 “. After this, a new page will open in front of you.

“. After this, a new page will open in front of you. Here on this page, you can see the DDA Housing Scheme Lottery Winners List.

You can download this list by clicking on the download button and take a printout of it.

DDA Housing Scheme Draw Schedule

DDA has confirmed the DDA Housing Flats draw date on 05 March 2021.

Housing candidates should remember that middlemen are not involved in the DDA housing draw process.

Furthermore, the draw will be purely based on the automation of the draw result.

Therefore, taking advantage of homes under a draw is pure luck, and please stay away from those who promise to help you get a flat for you under this scheme.

Important link

general question

What is the full form of DDA?

DDA is the full form of Delhi Development Authority, with which the article.

Which spots are covered under DDA Housing Lottery Result 2021?

The accompanying regions are Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka and Mangalapuri under DDA Lottery Result 2021.

What kind of flats are being given by Delhi Development Authority under DDA Housing Scheme?

HIG, MIG, Janta, LIG ​​are a type of pad that DDA will issue under the DDA Housing Scheme.

What is the authorization date of DDA Housing Draw List 2021?

The draw list for the DDA Housing Scheme was to be brought on 05 March 2021.