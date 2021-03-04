DDA draw result 2021 | DDA Housing Scheme Lottery Winners List PDF, Live Streaming (Webcast Direct Link), Winner Name @ dda.org

DDA draw result, DDA housing scheme lottery winners list pdf, live streaming (webcast direct link), complete details about the winner name @ dda.org

The long wait is over, and the DDA announced that it will announce the draw result on 05 March 2021. The Delhi Development Department has received 26,365 applications for various residential schemes such as DDA, MIG, HIG, LIG, and Janta Flats. However, most of the applications came for HIG and MIG flats. Areas like Jasola, Vasant Kunj, Dwarka, and Mangalapuri under DDA Lottery Result 2021. The DDA will announce all the results of the draw lot tomorrow, which will decide the fate of the applicants.

Please visit our latest article: Delhi Job Fair Portal

Interested applicants can visit the official website dda.org and view / download the DDA Lottery Draw Results and Winner List PDD online.

DDA draw result

This article describes the DDA draw result, DDA Housing Scheme Lottery Winners List PDF, live streaming (webcast direct link), registration fee for flats, winning names on official portal.

Download the list of DDA Lottery Winner PDF

Check out the online process for viewing and downloading the PDF list of lottery winners of the DDA Housing Scheme.

On the same page, search for the DDA Lottery Winner PDF List 2021.

Click on the link, and then you will be redirected to the new web page which displays the list of DDA Winners Lottery 2021.

Interested individuals can download and take a printout of the list for future references.

Please visit our latest article: RTO Delhi Transport Portal

Note: Lottery results will be available on the DDA portal very soon. Please visit the official portal for the list of winners.

DDA has confirmed the draw date of DDA Housing Flats on 05 March 2021.

Housing candidates should remember that there is no involvement of middlemen in the DDA housing draw process.

In addition, applicants should also remember that the draw will be purely based on the automation of the draw result.

Therefore, taking advantage of homes under a draw is pure luck, and please stay away from those who promise to help you get a flat for you under this scheme.

How to check DDA draw result in live streaming (webcast direct link)

Let us look at the online process to check the DDA draw result in live streaming. For this, the applicant should follow the steps given below.

Go to the official portal of DDA Housing Scheme.

It lands the applicant online on the home page below.

Click on DDA Housing Scheme Draw Result 2021.

DDA HIG, MIG, LIG, JANTA Flats lottery result

Enter username / application ID or password and login to your account.

Start checking your name in the live results list.

Registration fee for the result of DDA Flats Scheme 2021

We should see the registration fee that the applicant needs for various flats under DDA Housing Scheme Delhi.

Type of flat Registration fee Janta Flat Rs 10,000 1 bhk Rs 15,000 EWS Rs 25,000 The league Rs 100,000 me Rs 200,000 Hig Rs 200,000

Please visit our latest article: Download the Charter App

DDA Housing Scheme Official Portal

Download dda housing mobile app

DDA draw result 2021 FAQ