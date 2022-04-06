De Bruyne aims to liberate Manchester City (VIDEO)

After about 70 minutes, Diego Simeone’s plan to block Manchester City was working like a charm. But that was without counting our Red Devil, Kevin De Bruyne. While the Madrid defence was sorely lacking, the Belgian midfielder managed to pass through a mouse hole.

His excellent call with a superb vertical pass from Foden made the difference and took the momentum of Colconeros’ defence. Alone against Oblak, De Bruyne did not miss this golden opportunity to give his team control of the match.