De Bruyne and City take the lead again, Chelsea surprise Brentford

Manchester City returned to Liverpool a week before receiving the Reds. At the bottom of the standings, Brentford is working a golden.

Liverpool had put pressure on Manchester City earlier in the day with a win against Watford (2-0) to take a lead in the Premier League. But Manchester City needed only 5 minutes to find the net on Burnley’s lawn, thanks to De Bruyne. Guardiola’s players won 0–2.

Kevin De Bruyne has already scored for Manchester City!pic.twitter.com/HJbEGiBPf2 — Balloon Round (@ballonrondfc) 2 April 2022

Chelsea (with Lukaku on the bench, but on the lawn during the second half) fell at home against Brentford. If Rüdiger opened the scoring, the promotion came back and took the lead with a goal from Christian Eriksson (1–4). With the bees doing the right thing at the bottom of the standings…