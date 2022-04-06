De Bruyne gives Man City thin lead over stubborn Atletico

Pep Guardiola praised Manchester City’s patience when Kevin de Bruyne broke Atletico Madrid’s stubborn resistance to win a 1-0 victory in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday.

Guardiola’s side spent much of the night banging their heads against the red and white wall of Atletico’s collective defense at the Etihad Stadium.

But Guardiola sent off Phil Foden in the middle of the second half and his sublime pass prompted De Bruyne to eventually reward City for their field dominance.

“I didn’t expect to win three or four zeros. I knew who we were facing. They’ve been together for many years,” Guardiola said.

“They defend so well, so compact and so deep. We were patient. You have to be against these teams. They want you to be worried.

“It’s a good result. Unfortunately we had a couple …