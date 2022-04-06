De Bruyne is the originator of the city

Trevor Sinclair believes Kevin de Bruyne is as impressive for Manchester City when he doesn’t have the ball as he has.

Belgium made their 50th Champions League appearance for the club, with the only goal in our 1–0 quarter-final first leg win over Atlético Madrid.

It brings in six goals and five assists in the midfielder’s last 12 knockout matches, once again demonstrating his importance on the big stage.

But former City wide man and Matchday Live guest Trevor Sinclair pointed out that De Bruyne’s defensive work rate is just as important in setting the tone for Guardiola’s men.

“Atletico can be an aggressive team to play against, but I think we are (as well),” Sinclair explained.

“Kevin De Bruyne is almost a catalyst for the rest of the boys…