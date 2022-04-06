De Bruyne or Silva? Two English consultants are fighting over who is the best player in Manchester City history

Kevin De Bruyne once again broke his class in the Champions League match between Manchester City and Atletico Madrid. With their goal in place, Belgium allowed the nationals to go for the return leg with little advantage. After the match, Jamie Carragher did not hide his admiration for the Belgian midfielder: “For me, De Bruyne is the best midfielder on the planet. He doesn’t make waves off the pitch and is a source of absolute joy while being very humble”He explained on the set of CBS Sports.

The former Liverpool defender went even further: “To me, De Bruyne is the best player in Manchester City history”, at the same time asked Micah Richards, who is also a consultant to CBS Sports and a former civilian player, for his opinion. This statement was not to the taste of the former full back. at least not yet: “If he wins the Champions League with City,…