De Bruyne released Manchester City, Liverpool secured

This Tuesday evening was the return of the Champions League with two very…different doubles.

On the one hand, there is Manchester City (one of the big favorites in the competition), who received Atletico Madrid from Diego Simeone for a match that everyone was waiting for, but also feared by many. The latter was correct as this meeting would have shown little spectacle, as Colconeros plays in a low block.

At the other end of Europe, Benfica got Liverpool for a more open duel in the game. Yes only in the game ever since the Reds came in to make up the difference from the first leg. It was the first Konate to open the scoring at a Robertson corner (17′, 0-1). Meanwhile, Atletico are playing 5-5-0 and conceding nothing. A short time later, Sadio Mane doubled Liverpool’s advantage (34′, 0-2). Meanwhile, Manchester City queues up the dice without getting dangerous.