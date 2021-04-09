De Bruyne signs new deal at Man City to take him to 10 years of service at Etihad

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has signed a two-year contract extension that will keep him at the Etihad until the summer of 2025.

The Belgium international, whose existing deal was due to expire in 2023, turns 30 in June and now looks set to see out most of the remainder of his career at the Etihad.

De Bruyne has had a glittering spell since joining the club from Wolfsburg in 2015, winning seven major trophies, which could become 11 by the end of the season if City are successful in their hunt for the quadruple.

But, ominously for the rest of Europe, he reckons the best is yet to come for himself and Pep Guardiola’s team.

“I could not be happier. Since joining City in 2015, I have felt at home,” he said. “I love the fans, my family are settled here in Manchester and my own game has developed really well.

“This football club is geared for success. It offers me everything I need to maximise my performance, so signing this contract was a straightforward decision.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE IN NUMBERS 254: appearances De Bruyne has made for City in all competitions since joining from Wolfsburg in 2015. 176: Premier League appearances made for the club to date. 76: assists provided by him across those 176 matches – he has also scored 41 league goals for City. 20: number of league assists he registered last term, the third season his tally had reached 15 or more. It saw him equal the record for highest number of assists in a Premier League campaign, matching Thierry Henry. One: De Bruyne, who also scored 13 league goals in 2019-20, last season became the first City player to be named the Professional Footballers’ Association’s men’s player of the year. 11: league assists to his name so far this term. Seven: major trophies De Bruyne has won during his time at City so far – two Premier League titles, one FA Cup and four League Cups. Three: Appearances De Bruyne had made in the Premier League prior to joining City, for Chelsea in 2013-14 – which included one assist. He played just nine times for the Blues in total.

“I am playing the best football of my career and I honestly feel there is more to come.

“Pep and I see football in the same way. Having that relationship with a manager is so important to me because our objectives are totally aligned, and we want the same things.

“My focus now is on ensuring we have a successful end to the current campaign.

“Our results and performances so far have been excellent, but we need to make sure we end the season with the silverware we deserve.”