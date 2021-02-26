“De’Aaron Fox trolled the Knicks and have now lost 9 straight games”: Knicks fans joked after the King’s Star was flown to New York. sport

D’Aron Fox made fun of the Knicks When They landed 8Th Spots in the 2020 NBA Draft; Kings lost their 9Th Straight game.

Despite New York’s Nucks’ horrific record, he was dealt the short end of the stick when the NBA draft arrived late. The Knicks haven’t really had a number one pick since the 1985 NBA season, where they drafted Patrick Ewing using the pick.

The Knicks had some of the worst records in the league for a while. But they have consistently missed snatching the No. 1 pick in the draft.

The most famous in recent memory, the Knicks 3 was dealt withThird Select in 2019 draft. They are Steven A. To Smith’s dismay, Geo missed Williamson.

After missing the 2019-20 season, the New York Knights were expected to receive a top 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. However, as the Nucks’ fortunes come out, they end up with 8Th pick up the. D’Aron Fox immediately started trolling Knicks fans on Twitter after the draft order was released.

De’Aaron is famous on Fox Nucks but is now struggling with the Sacramento Kings

In August of 2020, when the draft order was issued, D’Arron Fox did not withdraw on his opinion that when it comes to the draft, the Knicks’ bad luck continues.

“To be honest, I was not naxing. It was to take a top 3 and hope to get 8. No profanity. “

Fast forward to the present day and the Knicks are currently a top 6 seed, while D’Orone Fox and the Sacramento Kings delve into obscurity. In an ironic moment for Knicks fans, he handed over the Kings in his handsTh Direct loss. This raised the Kings’ record to 12-20.

Knicks fans took To reddit And Twitter paused on Knock for ‘Knocks to Speak’ on Fox. To be fair though, Fox has been a career year this year. He is doing everything possible to save the Kings. He fell to Nikki on 29, but as he would play outside, it was not enough.