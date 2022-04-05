Dead body of slain Maryland rapper Goonyu laid on nightclub stage for public display in ‘horrific’ display: report

Rising rapper Gonew was shot and killed in Maryland on March 18, but he is still making headlines.

At least his family and friends are still helping him grab the headlines, though not everyone likes it. Because, 24-year-old Gonu, whose real name is Markel Morrow, has been trending ever since photos and videos of her unique memorial service found their way onto social media.

New York Post Called It’s the hip-hop equivalent of “Weekend in Bernie’s”, and, the good guys…according to multiple reports and what appears to be clear from photos, they picked up Gonu’s body and placed it at the Bliss nightclub in Washington, D.C. displayed on stage as they party with him during the service to go home.

You can see a photo – some may find it offensive…