Dead body of youth missing for five months found in CO Glaway

The body of a man missing for the last five months has been found in Galway’s Mam Cross area.

There was a renewed focus on the search for 32-year-old Stephen Cunningham after some of his belongings were found several days earlier in the area between a small lake and Mam’s Cross.

Mr Cunningham’s boots and socks are believed to have been found near a lake several miles from the area, prompting Gardai and Army units to make new discoveries.

Gardai and emergency services searched the area on Saturday and their remains were found shortly after.

His family had appealed to volunteers to participate in the weekend.

Mr Cunningham was last seen on 6 November last year at Dunes Stores, Briar Hill.

