Dead rapper’s body kept in club for ‘degrading’ viewing

It was like the hip-hop equivalent of “Weekend in Bernie’s”.

Washington, DC’s Bliss nightclub has apologized for the horrific spectacle in which the body of allegedly slain rapper Gonu was displayed on stage at his own funeral. Weeks after hip-hopper Sunday memorial service was shot At the age of 24.

“Our deepest condolences to the family, friends and fans of Goonyu,” the venue wrote in a statement. Which was shared by Shade Room on Instagram on Monday, “Bliss was contacted by a local funeral home to rent out our venue for Gonyu…