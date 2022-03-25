Deadline for completing eKYC ends today, follow 6 easy steps

To avail the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-Kisan) scheme, farmers will have to complete their eKYC today. The Noida district administration has set March 25 as the deadline for completing the PM-Kisan’s eKYC on its official website. PM-Kisan is a Central Sector Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme available to all landholding farmer families across the country.