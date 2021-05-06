LATEST

Deadline for McKnight’s Tech Awards approaching fast: 36 medals at stake – News – McKnight’s Long Term Care News – McKnight’s Long Term Care News

There are less than three weeks remaining to submit your nominations for the 2021 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards program. 

The entry deadline is May 25. Nominators can take advantage of a new streamlined entry form submit providers  interested in receiving recognition for excellent caregiving programs and processes. 

The program honors providers that convey how technology — simple or advanced — has improved care and operations in their organizations. Vendors are not eligible to enter. Nominations will be judged by an independent national panel of experts. 

Winners will be honored in four categories in each of the three tracks: Senior Living, Skilled Nursing and Home Care. Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be presented in each category as warranted. 

The categories are:

  1. Quality – Winning entries will describe the technology involved and how it was applied to improve the quality of care or services.
  2. Innovator of the Year – Winning entries will describe how technological innovation was key to the entry’s success and how it made a difference in the provision of care or services or the bottom line.
  3. KISS (Keep It Super Simple) – Winning entries will describe a simple but effective application of technology that improved the provision of care, services or operations.
  4. Building Bridges – Winning entries will describe the ways in which an operator is using technology to improve connections between staff members and residents and/or their families.

The program also now includes the McKnight’s Tech Summit that will feature several, free tech-oriented educational webinars, each carrying the ability to earn CE credit. 

Award winners will be announced at the new McKnight’s Tech Awards + Summit on Aug. 25 and 26. More details about the agenda and speakers for the summit’s webinars will be announced soon.

For additional information on the program, or to enter, visit www.mcknightstechawards.com.

Topics:

2021 tech awards McKnight’s Technology

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

36
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
16
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
11
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
11
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
10
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
10
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha (ANNS) 3rd May 2021 Today's Episode: Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Written Update Darsh Hates Nandini
Avatar Avatar
8
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top