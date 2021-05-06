Deadline for McKnight’s Tech Awards approaching fast: 36 medals at stake – News – McKnight’s Long Term Care News – McKnight’s Long Term Care News

There are less than three weeks remaining to submit your nominations for the 2021 McKnight’s Excellence in Technology Awards program.

The entry deadline is May 25. Nominators can take advantage of a new streamlined entry form submit providers interested in receiving recognition for excellent caregiving programs and processes.

The program honors providers that convey how technology — simple or advanced — has improved care and operations in their organizations. Vendors are not eligible to enter. Nominations will be judged by an independent national panel of experts.

Winners will be honored in four categories in each of the three tracks: Senior Living, Skilled Nursing and Home Care. Gold, Silver and Bronze awards will be presented in each category as warranted.

The categories are:

Quality – Winning entries will describe the technology involved and how it was applied to improve the quality of care or services. Innovator of the Year – Winning entries will describe how technological innovation was key to the entry’s success and how it made a difference in the provision of care or services or the bottom line. KISS (Keep It Super Simple) – Winning entries will describe a simple but effective application of technology that improved the provision of care, services or operations. Building Bridges – Winning entries will describe the ways in which an operator is using technology to improve connections between staff members and residents and/or their families.

The program also now includes the McKnight’s Tech Summit that will feature several, free tech-oriented educational webinars, each carrying the ability to earn CE credit.

Award winners will be announced at the new McKnight’s Tech Awards + Summit on Aug. 25 and 26. More details about the agenda and speakers for the summit’s webinars will be announced soon.

For additional information on the program, or to enter, visit www.mcknightstechawards.com.