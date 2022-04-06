Deadline on Channel 5: TV Show Release Date, Cast with James D’Arcy and Charlie Murphy, Drama Series Trailer

Thriller series about a fraud journalist and woman accused of murder arrives on Channel 5 this month
A new four-part Channel 5 murder mystery drama revolves around a woman accused of murdering her husband, and the journalist who falls in love with her.
The action takes place in London and Budapest as a suspected killer is chased across Europe.
The intense drama series is, as lead actor James D’Arcy wrote in an Instagram post, a “twisty turny sexy thriller”.
How Do I Watch Deadlines on TV?
The first episode of Deadline will air on Channel 5 on 5th April at 9 PM, followed by episodes every day at the same time for the next three days till 8th April.
Episodes can be seen shortly after…
