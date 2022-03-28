Deaf actor Kotsur wins Supporting Actor Oscar for ‘CODA’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Troy Kotsur could be making room for a historic trophy at his already crowded venue. The first deaf male actor to be nominated for an Oscar won best supporting honor for his role in “Coda” at the Academy Awards on Sunday.

Kotsar joins ‘Koda’ costar Marlee Matlin as the only deaf Oscar winner. At 21, Matlin remains the youngest-ever Best Actress winner for the 1986 drama “Children of a Lesser God.”

Star-studded viewers got on their feet for Kotsur, a heavy favorite going after…