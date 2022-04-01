Dean Elgar, Temba Bavuma give Proteas early Test lead

Durban: Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma scored half-centuries to give South Africa a slight lead on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh at Kingsmead on Thursday.

South Africa posted 233 for four when poor light stopped play after being sent in to bat.

South Africa captain Elgar put on 67 in an opening partnership of 113 runs with fellow left-armer Sarel Irvi (41), but Bavuma and Kyle Wren put on an unbeaten fifth-wicket partnership of 53 runs to propel the innings forward.

Bavuma, playing his 50th Test, scored an unbeaten 53 and Verene remained unbeaten on 27. It was Bavuma’s 18th fifty. He has also scored a century.

The…