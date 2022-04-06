Deandre Ayton’s position for Tuesday’s Sans game

The Phoenix Suns are hosting the Los Angeles Lakers in Arizona on Tuesday evening, and they will have their starting center in the lineup for the game, Deandre Ayton.
The first overall pick of 2018 took the day off in his last game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, but is not on an injury report on Tuesday.
The Sons entered the competition after finishing top seed in the Western Conference with an impressive record of 62–16 in 78 games played so far this season.
