Dear Belgian Dylan Tunes (VI): “I was too far on Koppenberg” | trip to flanders

In the absence of top favorite Vout van Aert, Tiz Benoot or Jasper Stuyven did not top the Oudenarde, but Dylan Tunes did. He crossed the line in sixth place.

“I knew I had good feet,” he said after the race. “Unfortunately I was too far to fight for victory. I missed the Battle of Koppenberg.”



After the finish, the Tunes watched the front runners and chasers. “It’s a shame we didn’t catch up for the sprint,” Tunes says.



“My teammate Wright was at his best and Kung refused to drive because his teammate Madaus was ahead of him.”



Van Aert is at home with a corona infection, the tunes are united. “I think I handled that situation well. I didn’t panic, I was off my bike for a long time, only to race again in Catalonia last week.”