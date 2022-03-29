Dear Gustavo Zavala, Present, Now and Forever

We are sorry to report the death of Gustavo Noe Zavala, a telephone collaborator and musician loved by all. Gustavo entered ENTEL’s Polvorines office, where his father also worked, near his beloved Grand Bourg neighborhood. After privatization, he was transferred from a technical area to telephone service (traffic) at 110 Information Service, along with other collaborators attempting to force him to accept “voluntary retirement”. But Gustavo stayed with the other guys and fought with him.

For more than 25 years he worked in the Libertad 41 building, actively sharing numerous days and struggles, which in many cases led to triumphs and recovery of achievements such as the lack of a working day, among others. Years…