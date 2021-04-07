ENTERTAINMENT

“Dear Maria, Count Me In”: Have All Time Low fans found the real Maria? – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Dear Maria, Count Me In": Have All Time Low fans found the real Maria? – Film Daily

If you weren’t part of the punk pop revolution that happened in the late nineties to mid-2000s, then you’ve definitely missed out. Long were the days since Vans Warped Tour, teen angst, angry finger pointing to jaded lyrics at shows, feeling like nobody understood you, and most importantly: “it’s not a phase, mom”. While all the pop punk kids have (fortunately) grown up since then, we have to admit it was a pretty iconic era.

Even if you never had a full-on pop punk phase, we’re sure that if you grew up in the 2000s, you’re familiar with the band All Time Low, and more specifically, their hit single “Dear Maria, Count Me In”. The song has over 236 million streams on Spotify, and has gone down as one of the most pivotal anthems of the emo & pop punk era of the 2000s.

While we all can probably sing along to every single lyric in this All Time Low hit, do you also know the backstory behind this song? Well, to all the fellow emo & pop punk kids, we’ve got some exciting news for you. Maria is a real person! Years after the release of the song, THE real Maria has stepped forward and claimed she was the actual inspiration behind the song, and told her own version of the story. Read about it here.

Contents hide
1 Meet the one & only Maria
2 What inspired All Time Low to write the song?
3 How does Maria feel about the song now?

Meet the one & only Maria

So who is the original Maria that inspired the All Time Low anthem? Well everyone, meet Maria from Austin, Texas, who’s a thirty-five-year-old mother & yogi. Recently, she took to TikTok to admit years after the song’s release that she was actually the inspiration behind the song that made the band famous.

According to Buzzfeed, Maria explained that she knew the band when they were younger while living in Baltimore, Maryland. Maria said: “All of us were in this huge circle of friends, and every weekend there were shows. It didn’t matter how many people or who was playing; the same groups always showed up, and All Time Low was part of that group.”

Before the song was even released though, Maria confirmed that she actually knew a song about her was in the works. She recalled to Buzzfeed: “I did actually know about the song while it was being written. Matt Flyzik [All Time Low’s former tour manager] texted me one evening and said, ‘Hey, Alex is writing a song about you. There’s not much, but…’ and then disclosed the iconic intro and chorus.”

@mariaisinverted

dearmaria dearmariacountmein dearmariachallenge dancer striptok

♬ Dear Maria, Count Me In – All Time Low

What inspired All Time Low to write the song?

So why did All Time Low feel the need to write a song about Maria? In an interview in 2020 with American Songwriter, the band’s lead singer Alex Gaskarth explained that the band was inspired to dedicate a song to “Maria” after she became a dancer at some of the local clubs in the Baltimore area. The real Maria confirmed to Buzzfeed that the story was indeed true.

I’m surprisingly a very introverted person. So, a year later, when I decided to dance and they found out when I disclosed it at a party, it just shocked everyone”, she said. To confirm that she really was telling the truth, Maria even reached out to Zack Merrick, the bassist for All Time Low, who she said she was the closest to, and he even confirmed that she really was the original Maria behind their hit song.

How does Maria feel about the song now?

When asked about the All Time Low emo anthem now, Maria mentioned to Buzzfeed: “I find it untimely. I think people will have this expectation and scroll through my social media and think, ‘no way,’ because I’m that person that just does the bare minimum for posts. I don’t wear makeup, I’m home even pre-pandemic. I feel like they’re expecting the scene queen I was when this all happened years ago.”

So what is the legend behind the song up to today? Maria told Buzzfeed: “Life for me now is mostly mom stuff. I have two children. One is very medically needy, that’s the main reason I’m a stay-at-home parent. Aside from that, a close friend runs a grassroots organization, Austin Yoga Meetup, that I managed with her before the pandemic.”

“We did community yoga events with optional donations and then would gift all proceeds to Austin non-profits”, she added. We love that for you, Maria!

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
785
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
784
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
770
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
744
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
743
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
738
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
688
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
676
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
627
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
622
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top