“Dear Meek Mill, I find it extremely objectionable”: Vanessa Bryant responds to the Philadelphia rapper about Kobe Bryant’s death. sport

Vanessa Bryant advises Emek Mill to withdraw from his song hit single ‘Don’t Worry (RIP Kobe)’, in which he talks about the chopper.

The death of Kobe Bryant and 8 others in a helicopter crash in January 2020 shocked the whole world. Kobe is considered one of the greatest players of all time, and the greatest to play for the Lakers.

Cobb’s death affects the likes of Lebron James and Mark Gasol to talk about it publicly. With the Black Mamba getting cult status, it is considered bad to make fun of the manner of his death.

The lyrics are as follows:

“This b * tch I ff king always tells me she loves but she never showed me

Yes, and if I’m ever lacking, I’m going out with my chopper, that’s another Kobe. “

Meek Mill talks about poor taste to quote Vanessa Bryant Kobe Bryant

Vanessa Bryant expressed anger at Meek Mill’s line about the former Lakers star and blew up the rapper on Instagram:

“Dear @Mickle, I find this line very insensitive and insulting. Period. I am not familiar with any of your music, but I believe you can do better than this. “

“If you are a fan, well, a better way for my husband to show his appreciation. It lacks respect and tact.”

Vanessa Bryant responded to Meek Mill’s line in his latest song, calling it insulting to the insensitive late, great Kobe. pic.twitter.com/xLAKsnYBCV – ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) 23 February, 2021

Meek Mill is a famous NBA fan. Coming from Philadelphia, Meek has often been seen repeating the Sixers in his game. He has clearly stated that he does not want to disrespect the Bryant family with his song.

Until now, Mill had refused to apologize for his lyrics. But his statement indicates that he may have to issue a more strict statement.