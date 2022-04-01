Death and Lady Deu of “Cover Girls” Photographer Patrick Demarchelier

His death was announced Thursday through Friday on the Instagram account certified by this photo caption: “It is with great sadness that we announce the disappearance of Patrick Demarchelier at the age of 78 on March 31, 2022”.

“He leaves behind his wife Mia, their three sons Gustaf, Arthur, Victor and three grandchildren,” the publication continues.

A pillar of fashion photography, she worked primarily for two magazines: Harper’s Bazaar and the US edition of Vogue, before working for major fashion brands including Chanel, Dior and Armani.

During her 40-year career, she posed for some of the greatest top models of the ’90s, including Naomi Campbell and Cindy Crawford, while photographing Hollywood icons like Nicole Kidman, then pregnant, or Madonna. But he must have been the personal photographer of “Lady Di” Princess of Wales above all.

allegations of harassment