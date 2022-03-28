Death Boulevard: How Many Shots In 30 Seconds For Kurt Russell At The End Of The Movie? – Movies News

The end of Quentin Tarantino’s “Boulevard de la Mort”, which aired on Arte this Sunday evening, is marked by an avalanche of blows received by stuntman Mike, played by Kurt Russell. But how many does 30 seconds really take?

This is a cult scene from Quentin Tarantino’s cinema. At the end of their Death Boulevard, which Arte airs this Sunday evening, Zoey (Zoe Bell), Abernathy (Rosario Dawson) and Kim (Tracy Thomas) defeat the character of stuntman Mike, after a long chase He had performed. Kurt Russell. The scene, which lasts 30 seconds, is different from an avalanche of blows administered by three women.

At the time, viewers were impressed by a scene in Tarantino’s feature film abruptly closing, apparently not counting the number of blows made by stuntman Mike. By reviewing this scene in Living Memories, we see that the character still has 37, or more than 1 copy…