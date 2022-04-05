Death of Jeremy Cohen: Presidential candidates seize the case

A young man was crossing a railway track shortly after 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday 16 February when he was hit by a tram in Bobigny (Seine-Saint-Denis). A few seconds before the tragedy, she was beaten up by the youths. He died in hospital after midnight, suffering a cardio-respiratory arrest and head injury.

A first investigation was opened to determine the circumstances of the death. “The hypothesis was naturally taken into account that the victim crossed the tram tracks to escape her attackers,” Eric Mathis said in a press release on Monday.

On 29 March, a judicial inquiry was opened by the head of “voluntary violence at a meeting that resulted in death without intent to give it”, the prosecutor continued, specifying that the department’s judicial police were in charge of the investigation.

an invisible disability

According to the family of the deceased, Jeremy Cohen, interviewed by radio…