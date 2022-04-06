Death of New Orleans Chris Owens

New Orleans’ beloved Bourbon Street artist Chris Owens has passed away, according to a family friend. Owens would have turned 90 in October. Her death comes weeks before her annual Easter parade that runs through the French Quarter. A fixture in the French Quarter since the 1960s, Owens became affectionately known as the “Queen of Vieux Carré”. Owens opened a nightclub on Bourbon Street in 1956 which still operates today. In 2006, Owens was inducted into the New Orleans Musical Legends Park with a statue erected in his honor. New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued the following statement on his passing: “Today we mourn the passing of Chris Owens, one of the brightest lights in the French Quarter. One of the finest entertainers and his very own Bourbon Street nightclub. Star, Ms….