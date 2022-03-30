Death on the Nile in the United States in 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray from April 5, 2022 (2022)

Death on the Nile (Death on the Nile, 2022), The new film, directed by Kenneth Branagh, has just been made official in the United States in Blu-ray 4K. This second film adaptation of the Agatha Christie-nominated novel will be available at USA Imports starting April 5.

Murder on the Orient Express (2017) Had benefited from a solid 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray version (See our full review here) should be the same for this sequel, re-filmed Panavision Super 70 (65mm). This US version will benefit from Dolby Atmos OV, Dolby Digital 5.1 VF and French subtitles.

The official bonuses are as follows:

– Death on the Nile: From novel to film

– Agatha Christie: Travel can be murder

– Neil Design

– Branagh / Poirotti

– Deleted scenes

An equivalent release in France has not yet been mentioned.