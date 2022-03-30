Death on the Nile is now streaming on Hulu and HBO Max

Kenneth Branagh’s latest Poirot film, Death on the Nile, has landed on Hulu and HBO Max starting March 29, after a somewhat disappointing theatrical run. It is not surprising that it has failed to make much of an impact at the box office, after a lot of delays and many controversies related to different cast are coming to the fore. It is likely to find more viewers on streaming, and a third Branagh Poirot film is reportedly in development.

Branagh finally won an Oscar this week after multiple nominations in several different categories. While her most recent Oscar success was for her black-and-white childhood memoir Belfast, Death on the Nile is another example of a multi-hyphenate directing and starring in a major project.

Death on the Nile is the follow-up to the 2017 murder…