‘Death on the Nile’ is streaming on Hulu, HBO Max and VOD

If your brain has the capacity to eat anything other than Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars, you’ll love to know that death on the nile is now Streaming on HBO Max And Hulu. streaming onFree for all customers.

20th Century Fox’s murder mystery film opened in theaters just over a month ago. It’s unusual for a movie to debut on two streaming services at the same time shortly after its release, but that’s because of a deal between HBO and Disney. Even though 20th Century Fox is now owned by Disney, Disney is still obliged to 10-year deal between 20th Century Fox and HBO which was signed in 2012. This deal runs until 2022, so HBO/HBO Max recently agreed To share co-exclusive rights with Disney. (Hulu is also owned by…