Debadrita Basu (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Debadrita Basu (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Debadrita Basu (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Debadrita Basu is a Bengali Indian television actress. She is a theatre actress and is the granddaughter of the football player and former captain of Mohun Bagan, Bidesh Bose. She made her debut with the television show Joyee in 2017. Debadrita starred in the Bengali series Alo Chhaya.

Birth & Family

Debadrita Basu was born on 3 October 2001 in Chakdaha, West Bengal, India. Her Father’s name is Sanjoy Basu, and her mother’s name is Shukla Basu. Her younger sister, Debopriya Basu is also an actress. On school days, she performed in several plays. Her education was at Satish Chandra Memorial School.

Bio

Real Name Debadrita Basu
Profession Actress
Date of Birth 3 October 2001
Age (as in 2021) 20 Years
Birth Place Chakdaha, West Bengal, India
Nationality Indian
Home Town Chakdaha, West Bengal, India
Family Mother: Shukla Basu
Father : Sanjoy Basu
Sister : Debopriya Basu (Actress)
Debadrita Basu with Her Father, Mother and Sister
Brother : Not Available
Husband : Not Available
Religion Hinduism
Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Debadrita Basu (Actress)

Career

Debadrita began her career as an actress at the age of eight years with the Ha Za Ba Ra La theatre groups. She had the chance to audition for a television series. She played a prominent role in the TV series Joyee (2017) on the Bengali channel Zee Bangla in Kolkata. In 2020-21, she played the role of Alo in TV series Alo Chhaya. She also starred as Meerabai in the mythological serial Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera on Star Jalsa.

Education Details and More

School Satish Chandra Memorial School, Punglia, West Bengal
College Not Known
Educational Qualification Pursuing Studies
Debut Television : Joyee (2017; Bengali)
Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 3″ Feet
Weight 55 Kg
Figure Measurement 34-26-34
Eye Colour Black
Hair Colour Black
Hobbies Yoga and Dancing
Debadrita Basu (Actress)

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Single
Boyfriends Not Available
Controversies None
Salary (approx) Not Available
Net Worth Not Available
Debadrita Basu (Actress)

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Debadrita Basu

  • Debadrita Basu was born and and brought up in Chakdaha, West Bengal, India.
  • Her sister Debopriya Basu is also a television actress and appeared in Zee Bangla’s show Aparajita Apu.
  • Debadrita is a theatre artist as well, and Drohi Choitonnya was her first stage theatre.
  • From an early age, she has played several plays.
  • She is a brilliant dancer and well versed in all dance forms.
  • She ranked sixth among Most Desirable Women by Calcutta Times Television in 2019.

If you have more details about Debadrita Basu. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

