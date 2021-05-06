Debadrita Basu (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Debadrita Basu (Actress) Height, Weight, Date of Birth, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and More

Debadrita Basu is a Bengali Indian television actress. She is a theatre actress and is the granddaughter of the football player and former captain of Mohun Bagan, Bidesh Bose. She made her debut with the television show Joyee in 2017. Debadrita starred in the Bengali series Alo Chhaya.

Birth & Family

Debadrita Basu was born on 3 October 2001 in Chakdaha, West Bengal, India. Her Father’s name is Sanjoy Basu, and her mother’s name is Shukla Basu. Her younger sister, Debopriya Basu is also an actress. On school days, she performed in several plays. Her education was at Satish Chandra Memorial School.

Bio

Real Name Debadrita Basu Profession Actress Date of Birth 3 October 2001 Age (as in 2021) 20 Years Birth Place Chakdaha, West Bengal, India Nationality Indian Home Town Chakdaha, West Bengal, India Family Mother: Shukla Basu

Father : Sanjoy Basu

Sister : Debopriya Basu (Actress)



Brother : Not Available

Husband : Not Available Religion Hinduism Address Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Career

Debadrita began her career as an actress at the age of eight years with the Ha Za Ba Ra La theatre groups. She had the chance to audition for a television series. She played a prominent role in the TV series Joyee (2017) on the Bengali channel Zee Bangla in Kolkata. In 2020-21, she played the role of Alo in TV series Alo Chhaya. She also starred as Meerabai in the mythological serial Shree Krishna Bhakto Meera on Star Jalsa.

Education Details and More

School Satish Chandra Memorial School, Punglia, West Bengal College Not Known Educational Qualification Pursuing Studies Debut Television : Joyee (2017; Bengali) Awards Not Available

Physical Stats and More

Height 5′ 3″ Feet Weight 55 Kg Figure Measurement 34-26-34 Eye Colour Black Hair Colour Black Hobbies Yoga and Dancing

Marital Status and More

Marital Status Single Boyfriends Not Available Controversies None Salary (approx) Not Available Net Worth Not Available

Social Media Presence

Some Facts About Debadrita Basu

Debadrita Basu was born and and brought up in Chakdaha, West Bengal, India.

Her sister Debopriya Basu is also a television actress and appeared in Zee Bangla’s show Aparajita Apu.

Debadrita is a theatre artist as well, and Drohi Choitonnya was her first stage theatre.

From an early age, she has played several plays.

She is a brilliant dancer and well versed in all dance forms.

She ranked sixth among Most Desirable Women by Calcutta Times Television in 2019.

If you have more details about Debadrita Basu. Please comment below we will updated within a hour.

Related