Debina Banerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary donated plasma, shared the phone number and said this

Kovid has been wreaking havoc within the nation, so many individuals are additionally coming ahead to assist in alternative ways. In the meantime, Debina Banerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary have carried out one thing that social media customers aren’t uninterested in praising these two. Debina Banerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary have donated the plasma and given details about it on social media.

Plasma donate

Really Debina Banerjee and Gurmeet Chaudhary have donated the plasma and likewise shared an image of it on social media. Sharing the image on his Twitter, Gurmeet wrote, ‘We have now donated the plasma, serving to us. I request you all to return ahead for assist and assist the needy. ‘ After this, Gurmeet has additionally written the cellphone quantity within the tweet.

We have now carried out our bit by donating plasma 🙏🏻 Requesting you all who can come ahead and donate and assist those in want. Get in contact with my group on +91 6289 400 587 who can attain and donate it ahead. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/oFOdu0JnIm – GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) April 18, 2021

Debina’s birthday

Please inform that as we speak (Sunday) can also be the birthday of Debina. Whereas Debina and Gurmeet donated the plasma, however, Gurmeet additionally made Debina’s birthday very particular. Debina celebrated her birthday at dwelling, although her followers and pals despatched loads of like to Debina.