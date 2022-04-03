Debutant Jitesh Sharma Plucks A Stunning Catch To Dismiss Ambati Rayudu

Punjab Kings (PBKS) debutant Jitesh Sharma plucked onto a stunning catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings’ Ambati Rayudu on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium. After impressing with the bat, Jitesh produced an extravagant effort to impress one and all.

The incident took place in the 8th over of the match. Odean Smith delivered a short of a length delivery that shapes back into Ambati Rayudu this time, unlike the previous one that went away.

The veteran batsman tries to ramp it again but gets cramped for room with the ball coming back. However, it kissed his gloves to the right of the keeper Jitesh Sharma, who takes a brilliant diving catch.

The youngster produced a full-length dive on his right to produce a superlative effort on his debut to reduce Chennai Super Kings to…