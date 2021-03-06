Decide whether HBO Max is for you? Original TV Shows You Need to Watch – TMT Daily

HBO joined the streaming game with the launch of HBO Max last year and quickly became a contender for top streamers such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney + and a multitude of others. HBO Max came up with a large list of TV shows that included some high-quality Max originals along with older HBO hits.

According to Screen rant, HBO Max has also signed a major deal with Warner Bros., which includes new films Matrix 4, Space Jam: a new legacy, And Dune, But we are unsure if the contract extends to TV shows as well.

Following the agreement, Warner Bros. announced “its entire 2021 lineup will be released on its HBO Max streaming service [at the same time as theatres]”As reported in December business Insider.

During 2020, HBO Max released several original TV shows and some of them performed well on IMDb. And With the audience. Here are some original TV shows on HBO Max that we think you might want to give a try.

Enthusiasm

Rated 8.4 / 10 on IMDb, Enthusiasm There is an American adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name, starring Zendaya, Hunter Scheffer and Jason Allordy.

Enthusiasm There is a look at life for a group of high school students, specifically to cure drug addicts and the new-found city of Jules as they grapple with issues of drugs, sex and violence.

The show successfully completed its first season and led the protagonist Zendaya to win an Emmy For her performance of Rue Bennett. Enthusiasm A renovation has been picked up and, according to the creators, Season 2 is set to begin filming in “early 2021”.

the flight attendant

Originally, the flight attendant was considered Thriller miniseries But due to strong viewership and a good 7.1 / 10 rating on IMDb, it was renewed for a second season.

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Chris Bohlian, the flight attendant In the role of Titular, Callie follows Cuoco, who becomes the center of the murder investigation when she rises next to her lover’s dead body.

I know this is true

I know this is true Is a play based on Wally Lamb’s 1998 bestselling novel. Mark Ruffalo in the dual roles of Dominic & Thomas Burde – the lead role in the story of Sacrifice and Forgiveness, starring a parallel life of identical twins.

HBO Max Aired Minarets The middle of last year and quickly became a fan favorite winning the hearts of critics in the process.

Undo

Undo Yet another book adaptation starring Hollywood A-listers Nicole Kidman Hugh Grant in the psychological thriller. Stick to the 2014 novel You should have known By Jeanne Haif Korlitz, the story follows a physician whose life she discovers that her husband may be responsible for a widespread disaster.

A strong 7.4 / 10 rated, whodunit mystery series on IMDb managed to keep us on the edge of our seats throughout the six-parter.

Poison

Derived from the Spanish word for “venom”, Poison Is a Spanish biography limited series About singer and celebrity La Veneno. Christina Ortiz Rodríguez or “La Veneno” was a Spanish transgender figure who rose to prominence in the mid-’90s after appearing on one of Spain’s popular late-night TV shows. Poison Is about his life – all the joys and complexities.

Poison The Spanish star was critically acclaimed for his realistic portrayal of the conflict. The show has become one of the best HBO Max originals on IMDb with a high rating of 8.6 / 10.

