(Declared) SSC CPO Paper 1 Result 2021 | Merit list, cut off, mark list, download pdf @ ssc.nic.in

(Declared) SSC CPO Paper 1 Result 2021 complete details. Merit list, cut off, mark list, download pdf @ ssc.nic.in

We all know that Staff Selection Commission has conducted SSC CPO Paper 1 in the last year. Through this exam, candidates have applied for the posts of Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub Inspector in CAPF, Assistant Sub Inspector CISF, Inspector and Sub Inspector. Since last year, the candidates have been waiting for the result. All waiting is over, and SSC CPO Paper 1 Result 2021 is out today on 26 February 2021.

Interested candidates can visit the official portal and see the online application for results on the ssc.nic.in portal.

(Declared) SSC CPO Paper 1 Result 2021

This article explains the online process to search for the announced results of 2021 SSC CPO Paper 1, Merit List Cut off, and download PDF.

[Declared] How to check the result / merit list of SSC CPO Paper 1 @ ssc.nic.in

Let us look at the merit list of Staff Selection Commission CPO Paper 1 as follows.

Go to the official portal of the Staff Selection Commission.

It takes the online applicant to the home page.

Click the Available Results tab at the top of the page.

It then redirects online applicants to the page below.

Candidates should select the relevant department and click on the related result link to check the result, for example, click on click in the result column next to the SSC CPO Paper 1 result.

It then displays the result in PDF form with a merit list, as shown below.

Download the cut off marks list of SSC CPO paper 1

Let us see the procedure to download the cut-off marks list of SSC CPO Paper 1 as shown below.

Official website of Staff Selection Commission

