DeCODE helping tech firms connect with remote talent – Ottawa Business Journal

In December 1996, the Ottawa Business Journal published a front-page article headlined, Tech firms tackle skills shortage.

Some 25 years later, the main themes of that story still hold true in the eyes of many talent-hungry tech employers. But the growing acceptance of remote work is opening vast new talent pools for many businesses.

For jobs that can be done remotely, there’s growing interest among some local employers in hiring skilled workers who live outside the National Capital Region.

However, that raises a host of new recruitment questions, such as how you assess the skills and cultural fit of a job applicant who you’ve never met in person.

Watch the video above to hear how a team of local entrepreneurs are taking a step towards cracking that code by putting a new spin on the traditional hackathon model, helping tech employers identify and assess new talent.

