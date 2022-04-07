Decoding the new ‘XE’ Covid variant; Here’s all you need to know – Top Covid-19 Updates

Coronavirus April 7th Latest News: The news of a new Coronavirus subvariant finding its way in Mumbai, has caused a lot of panic and anxiety in people since yesterday, and understandably so. Although the Ministry of Health on Wednesday clarified that the present evidence does not suggest the presence of the new variant, there are still some doubts and concerns regarding the origin and transmissibility of this new variant. Keep reading to know more about this new variant.

What is XE variant?

It is known that the variant of concern Omicron is circulating around the world and has many sub-lineages. We have all heard of BA.1 and BA.2. WHO’s Covid-19 Technical Lead, Maria Van Kerkhove explains that the new variant XE, is the recombinant of both BA.1 and BA.2. “This is how the…