Deebo Samuel is definitely angry at 49ers after social media activities

Deebo Samuel certainly appears to be at odds amid potential contract negotiations with his employer, after deleting 49ers references on his social media.

It’s stupid to overreact on social media posts. And yet we are all done.

Perhaps after a bad breakup, the first thing you did was to brag about your ex, then look at all of your photos together and delete them immediately. Changing relationship status is also the first thing.

Yes, you know what we mean here.

At any rate, it certainly looks like an all-pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel And the San Francisco 49ers are going through a bit of a fight right now. In case you haven’t noticed, Samuel has stopped following the Niners Instagram pageAnd he’s also gone and removed a huge amount belonging to the 49ers…