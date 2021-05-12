Deepa to find about her health condition through Karthik: Kartika Deepam

Kartika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Maa TV popular show Karthika Deepam serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Murali Krishna blames Karthik for Deepa’s decision to left the home than he notices Mounitha and questions why she is involving wife and husband matters and he insults her. Karthik stop him and asks is it wrong if he asked Deepa to not cook because of her health. Murali Krishna says your way of expressing is wrong. Deepa gets cough while preparing pindi vantalu with help of Sarojini. Karthik and Mounitha reaches to that place, Karthik remembers Doctor words seeing Deepa state. Sarojini tells her Doctor babu came to their place. Deepa asks her to know what order he needs. Mounitha says Deepa which makes Deepa gets angry and she warns Mounitha to leave from her place with burning wood. Mounitha leaves in her car. Deepa asks Karthik to leave along with Mounitha. Karthik pours water in wood stove and takes Deepa to inside and he calls someone while sleeping in mat. Deepa looks confused with his behaviour.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Deepa will question Karthik why he is not allowing her to live peacefully when she is noone to him. Karthik denies to answer her question than Deepa will asks him to kill her making him hold her throat. Karthik in tears says noone needs to kill you because you’re about to die. Deepa gets shocked.

How Deepa will react after knowing the truth? Will Deepa understand Karthik’s concern?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show, keep checking this space for new and exclusive updates.