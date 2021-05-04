Deepa to misunderstand Soundarya: Karthika Deepam

Kartika Deepam Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Justshowbiz.net

Maa TV popular show Karthika Deepam serial is witnessing some major turning points these days in their story.

As reported earlier Deepa demands she only take medicines if they allow her to cook food. Karthik and Soundarya leaves from kitchen. Murali Krishna blames himself for issues between Deepa and Karthik. Bhagyalakshmi consoles him. Deepa asks kids to call their grandparents and Dad for Tiffin. Soundarya thinks how long can they make Deepa take medicines without revealing truth to her. Sourya calls Soundarya to have Tiffin. AnandRao and Aditya praises the taste of Pesarattu and AnandRao asks Karthik to taste it, that time he takes parcel from Malati and tells to everyone that he ordered his favourite Dosa. AnandRao gets angry and scolds Karthik for hurting Deepa. Soundarya asks him to have what he likes. Deepa says it’s good that you’re supporting your son. Karthik mockingly asks Deepa to prepare every food. Deepa says he is not liking my stay than why he bought me to show this hell to me. Karthik tells her she is showing hell to him and about to reveal truth but Soundarya stops him.

In the upcoming episode viewers will witness that Soundarya tells to Deepa that she is misunderstanding Karthik intentions and take rest according to his advice. Deepa says he want me to stay like guest. Soundarya says don’t say in this way, it’s tough to listen. Deepa says you beared when he points me in last 10years but you couldn’t bear anything against your son. Mounitha says Deepa is not kid and she advices Karthik to reveal truth to Deepa about her health.

Can Deepa found about her health condition? Will Karthik agrees to Mounitha advice?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.